Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and husband Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol are expecting their first child together. Both of them are on cloud nine as they'll be becoming parents anytime soon. Having said that, from the moment, the actress announced that she is preggers on social media, she has been sharing pictures and videos of herself giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy days. She is in the ninth month of her pregnancy. And on October 23, 2020, Rao shared another clip where she can be seen in a red saree caressing her baby bump. Amrita Rao Birthday Special: 5 Facts About The Actress That Will Leave You Stumped.

In the video, the mommy-to-be looks radiant in red as she dresses up on the occasion of Navratri 2020. Not to miss, the pregnancy glow on her face which is very much visible. "I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri," a part of her post read. Further, she also mentioned how she is blessed to enter a new phase of her life and that s motherhood. Amrita Rao Makes Pregnancy With RJ Anmol Instagram Official, Shares An Adorable Post.

Check Out The Video Below:

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Life, Amrita's hubby RJ Anmol had said how both of them are private people and sharing baby bump pics is not their thing. "We didn't think of doing anything different, but both of us always like to keep things private. With due respect to the names taken, they may like it, but we rather that our work speaks for ourselves. From the beginning, we both have been quite private about our personal lives," he had explained. Stay tuned!

