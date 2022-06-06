Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first bundle of joy with Anand Ahuja, is currently babymooning in Italy. Her husband cannot stop gushing about her and called her bestest pregers person ever. Anand has shared a post on his Instagram handle, expressing his excitement about entering the next phase. He posted new pictures from their vacation. Fashion Faceoff: Himanshi Khurana or Sonam Kapoor, Who Nailed this Red Masaba Gupta Dress More?

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w Sonam Kapoor, bestest pregers person ever".

View post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

On the comment section, Sonam dropped heart emoticons, and his sister-in-law Anshula Kapoor dropped evil eye amulet emoticons.

It was in March, when Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand announced that they are expecting their first baby.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Reunites With Her Love Anand Ahuja, Shares Pic On Instagram.

Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).