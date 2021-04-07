Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention, and shared a photograph with a frame with reads: "I am Covid-19 vaccinated". "Here we go!!! Thanks @nanavatihospital," the 55-year-old filmmaker shared in an Instagram post along with the picture. Sinha's post comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic. Sonu Sood Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Amritsar, Says ‘Now It’s Time to Get Whole of My Country Vaccinated’.

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have been afflicted by the virus so far. Malaika Arora Receives First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘We Are in This Together’.

Check Out Anubhav Sinha's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa)

Sinha is currently busy with his forthcoming film Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The spy thriller has been shot in various parts of the Northeast and Delhi. This is Ayushmann‘s second film with Anubhav Sinha after their critically acclaimed 2019 flick Article 15.

