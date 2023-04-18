Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as Pink, Soorma, has won a silver medal in a sprinting tournament held in Mumbai. Bedi completed a 400 metre race within 66 seconds in the 31-40 years category. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia to Share Screen Space for the First Time in Chetan Bhagat’s Comedy Drama.

After weeks of intense training under the guidance of coach Brinston Miranda, Angad Bedi was able to secure a podium finish second in the tournament. Talking about the sporting event, the actor said, "I have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go in a new field. The past few weeks have been intense, but the silver medal makes it all worth it".

Angad Bedi Wins 400m Race

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad comes from a sports background as he is the son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. "I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey", he added. R Madhavan Shares How Proud He Is of Son Vedaant After Winning 5 Gold Medals for India at Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship (View Post).

The tournament saw participation from several renowned athletes, but Angad Bedi's exceptional performance stood out, earning him the well-deserved silver medal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in sports based drama by R Balki Ghoomer, A Legal Affair with Barkha Singh and Lust Stories 2 with Mrunal Thakur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).