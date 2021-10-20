Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha who is gearing up for his next action film Lakadbaggha is training with Tsahi Shemesh. Tsahi has also trained the lead cast of the Marvel franchise Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anshuman Jha will be seen performing some elaborate stunts in his next hand-to-hand combat action film titled Lakadbaggha. Anshuman Jha Says He Prefers to Do Limited but Memorable Projects.

"Tsahi is an incredible trainer and a self-defence expert who brings forth the best in you. He pushes you, insults you (lovingly) and is one of the best people I have met in my life," said Anshuman. The film requires intense training and preparation and Anshuman began working with Vicky Arora in July, following which in August he trained with Tsahi in New York to understand the craft of Krav Maga. Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha’s Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Bags a Spot at 2021 IIFFB.

Written by Alok Sharma it is to be directed by Victor Mukherjee. Victor said, "The action sequences are tricky and we needed a physically fit actor who can ace action. Anshuman just didn't want to learn screen action but is aiming to be at his physical best in reality. His self-belief, dedication, and right guidance will hopefully yield the desired results."

Anshuman who is currently working with Prashant Sawant on his body transformation said, "Working with all these gurus is an exhilarating experience and learning about my own body and its limits is new for me. Tsahi is a great teacher who motivates you and helps you be your finest version. We are getting there, and I am taking baby steps with the best in the business towards being the best I can be for the film in the time that I have." The film is set in East Kolkata, Chinatown and will go on the floors in December 2021.

