New updates are here! This week three big OTT releases have audiences' attention for sure as we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies coming on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. The first exciting release to talk about is the web series are: The Witcher Season 3, The Night Manager S2, and Lust Stories 2. The Witcher is a fantasy series on Netflix starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra. Henry will return as Geralt of Rivera, Freya as Ciri, and Anya as Yennifer. Apart from them, actors Joey Batey will play Jaskier, Anna Shaffer as Triss, Graham McTavish as Djikstra and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz. The third season will unfold the story of Ciri's power which will lead them to Aretuza fortress. The series will arrive on Netflix on June 29. The Witcher Season 3: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series!.

On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to release The Night Manager season 2, the story revolves around Shaan Sengupta, played by Aditya Roy Kapoor who is a night manager at a Dhaka hotel. Kapoor's Shaan Sengupta gets involved in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) after he witnesses a brutal crime. Part 2 will be out on June 30. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome will play key role in the series. The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor Strike a Partnership With Dangerous Consequences (Watch Video).

Lust Stories 2 directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh and consists of four short films. This anthology series is the second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories. The film stars Kajol, Menal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tilottama Som, and Vijay Varma, among others.

Series Releasing on OTT

Netflix

The Witcher S3 / Vol. 1: June 29

Celebrity: June 30 | Korean

Amazon PRIME

Jack Ryan S4: June 30

Disney+ Hotstar

FreeKs: June 28 | Spanish

Weekend Family S2: June 28

The Night Manager S2: June 30

OTT Movies

Netflix

Lust Stories 2: June 29

Jio Cinema

Sergeant: June 30

Netflix

Afwaah: June 30

Amazon PRIME

Veeran: June 30| Tamil

ZEE5

Lakadbaggha: June 30

Theatrical Release 29th/30th June 2023

Hollywood

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Bollywood

Satyaprem Ki Katha

1922 Pratikaar Chauri Chaura

Lafzon Mein Pyaar

Regional - Marathi and other PRIME Releases

Spy: Tamil

Maamannan: Tamil

Rudrangi: Telugu

Shibpur: Bengali

