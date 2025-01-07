Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lauded the internationally acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia and said that it has left a profound impact on him. Talking about the film, which has made its OTT debut, Anupam said: "‘All We Imagine as Light has left a profound impact on me. It’s rare to come across a film that not only tells a story but also stirs something deep within you. The narrative, the visuals, and the performances all come together so seamlessly, creating an experience that lingers in your heart. I want to congratulate the entire team for their incredible hard work and for earning the recognition they truly deserve." Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Perez’ for Best Picture – Non-English Language.

Heaping praise on All We Imagine as Light, he said it reminds why cinema is a strong medium. Anupam further added, "It’s films like these that remind us why cinema is such a powerful medium. I’m delighted that Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming it for the audience, this story deserves to be watched by everyone." Payal Kapadia Wins Best Director Trophy for ‘All We Imagine As Light’ at 2024 National Society of Film Critics Awards!

Anupam Kher About ‘All We Imagine As Light’

A masterpiece that beautifully portrays friendship in the chaos of the maximum city, this film moved me in ways few others have. It’s a cinematic triumph for all of us! Winner of the Cannes Grand Prix and a Golden Globe nominee, All We Imagine As Light - Now Streaming on… pic.twitter.com/dQ5kdxlBGv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 5, 2025

All We Imagine as Light deals with the life of two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai. The first one is Prabha, a straitlaced woman yearning for her absent husband, and the other one is her outgoing roommate Anu, who ends up being a part of a forbidden love affair. Before arriving on the OTT, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light created history by becoming the first Indian film in the last 30 years to run in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival and was feted with the 'Grand Prix' honour. In addition to this, it was also nominated for the Golden Globes Awards in not one but two categories - 'the Best Motion Picture' (Non-English Language) and 'the Best Director'. Payal is the third Asian woman to be nominated in the 'Best Director' category. Furthermore, All We Imagine As Light also received a nomination in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category at The Critics Choice Awards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).