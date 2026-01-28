The Indian music industry is currently navigating a significant transition following a major announcement from its most prolific voice. As fans process the news regarding Arijit Singh’s future in Bollywood, a piece of his past has suddenly returned to the spotlight, offering a rare glimpse into the singer's long-standing perspective on fame and his career trajectory. Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

Did Arijit Singh Break His Promise With Playback Singing Retirement Announcement?

An almost decade-old video has recently gone viral across social media platforms, capturing a candid moment from an interaction with Arijit Singh. In the footage, the singer is seen discussing the nature of stardom and the inevitability of his eventual exit from the limelight.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram from 2017, Arijit Singh was asked whether he planned to fade away amid the stardom. In the clip, a reporter can be heard asking him, “Kayi baar aap yeh kehte hain ki aap chala jaayenge” (Many times, you’ve said that you’ll walk away).

Arijit laughed at the question and clarified what he meant by “chala jaunga.” He said, “Jaunga kahan? Yahin pe rehna hai” (Where will I go? I have to stay right here).

Watch ArijitSingh’s Viral 2017 Video Below

Fans are pointing to this archival footage as evidence that Singh’s recent choices are part of a long-meditated philosophy. The clips suggest that while he knew his time in the mainstream spotlight would be temporary, his devotion to staying within the world of music, regardless of fam,e remains absolute.

Arijit Singh’s Decision to Step Away

These videos have gained fresh relevance following Singh’s official confirmation on January 27, 2026, that he is retiring from Bollywood playback singing. The 38-year-old artist, who has defined the sound of Indian cinema for over a decade, informed his audience that he would no longer be taking on new film assignments. Arijit Singh Net Worth and Fees: Here’s How Much Singer Charged per Song.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement - View Statement

Singh clarified that this is not a retirement from music entirely. Instead, he intends to shift his focus toward independent projects and Indian classical music, describing a desire to operate as a "small little artist" away from the commercial pressures of the film industry.

