Arjun Kapoor Is Dealing Quarantine in the Baburao Way and his Quirky Lockdown Captions Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Videos)

Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri, Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everybody is dealing this quarantine phase in their own unique way. Some have decided to take rest whilst some have decided to get involved in some productive activities. But there are still a few who are wondering what could be done. Well, not anyone’s fault, but this lockdown period has turned out to be taxing, both mentally and physically. Individuals have to stay indoors until the lockdown is lifted and this has been one of the major changes from the daily routine. But here is Arjun Kapoor who has shared a few videos and shown how he is dealing this quarantine. Arjun Kapoor Shares a Picture of Malaika Arora’s Handmade Dessert amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

These videos shared by Arjun Kapoor are totally hilarious and relatable as well. Calling himself as Baburao (Paresh Rawal’s character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from Hera Pheri), Arjun has shown how he reacts these days to some of the common things that every commoner is also going through. The quirky lockdown captions and the reactions of Baburao used in this video, will leave you in splits. While sharing the video, he captioned it as, “Baburao (Me) during Quarantine”. Will Smith is One of Arjun Kapoor's 'Boys' in This Throwback Picture that The Actor Shares From His 'Fine Physical Specimen' Days!

Arjun Kapoor Dealing Quarantine In Baburao’s Style

View this post on Instagram Baburao (Me) during Quarantine 🧐 ➡️ A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:28am PDT

Isn’t that hilarious? Isn’t it something that even you’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis during this quarantine period? We must say, this video shared by Arjun Kapoor is the perfect one to make the netizens feel lighter and better during this lockdown period. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.