Arjun Kapoor Shares a Picture of Malaika Arora’s Handmade Dessert amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora amid lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor Donates to PM-CARES and Other Charities to Combat COVID-19, Urges Fans to Support the Cause.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times. Arjun Kapoor Bids Emotional Adieu to Late Legendary Singer Bill Withers.

Arjun Kapoor Shares Instagram Story of Malaika Arora's Handmade Dessert

OnAthe work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed byADibakar Banerjee. The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.