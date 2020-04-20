Will Smith is One of Arjun Kapoor's 'Boys' in This Throwback Picture that The Actor Shares From His 'Fine Physical Specimen' Days!

Arjun Kapoor, Will Smith and Kunak Rawal (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus outbreak is in no mood to slow down as day-by-day the number of infected patients are increasing across the globe. Amid this, the only way to battle it out against the deadly bug is by staying indoors. Our Bollywood stars are also strictly following the guidelines and are not leaving their homes. During their quarantine time, these celebs are cooking, gardening, cherishing old memories and doing whatnot. One such actor is Arjun Kapoor who took to social media and shared an old picture of himself along with two of his 'boys' and must say he looks barely recognisable. Arjun Kapoor Urges People Not to Abandon Pets During Lockdown.

In the photo shared, we can see Arjun along with Hollywood actor Will Smith and designer Kunal Rawal. The three boys are seen posing for the lenses looking all smart. Well, apart from how adorbs the pic is, the post's caption is indeed wow. Taking a slight dig at himself, Arjun said that the vertical pattern of his shirt is not helping him to look lean. Hehehe! "Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was," a part of his caption read. Arjun Kapoor Donates to PM-CARES and Other Charities to Combat COVID-19, Urges Fans to Support the Cause.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Latest Post Below:

As they say, a picture speaks thousand words and the above one clearly echoes the body transformation the Ishaqzaade actor has gone through. Kudos to him for that! Also, not to miss, the meh expression on the Bollywood actor's face makes us feel that during the old days he hated to get clicked. Stay tuned!