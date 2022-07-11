After making a smashing debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor was subjected to unfair criticism. However, the Bollywood star, who has films such as Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer lined up for release, says that he is not scared of judgements and is game for a fair assessment of his work. Arjun, fondly called as Baba by his fans, has worked in popular films such as 2 States, Ki & Ka, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police. Arjun Kapoor Downs a Plate of Momos With Red Chutney, Shares Pics With a Cool ‘Drool-Worthy’ Message!

Talking about getting judged, Arjun shared with IANS that "Judgment happens with every film regardless of it being mainstream or not I think one is a little more front footed and the others are a little internal as a film."

The 37-year-old actor knows the pros and cons of being a public figure.

"As an actor you are going to be judged on every film almost every day for being a public figure so the judgment doesn't scare me but I think unfair criticism is something I hope I don't get."

He added: "I think a bit of that happened in my life. I have worked hard on myself and the choices that I have made So, I hope I receive a fair response and I think I am all for being open to fair assessment." Arjun Kapoor: Hope People See an Improvement and Growth in Me With Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, The LadyKiller.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).