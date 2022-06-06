Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor believes in MOMOs, not FOMO! And he made his message loud and clear by posting an array of drool-worthy photos eating a plate of steamed momos with red chutney on Twitter. He writes, "Your #Monday is full of weekend fomo, and I am busy enjoying my momo. We're not the same bro. [sic]"

Check Arjun Kapoor's Tweet!

Your #Monday is full of weekend fomo, and I am busy enjoying my momo. 🥟 We're not the same bro. 😎 pic.twitter.com/D7dLBtMfAi — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) June 6, 2022

