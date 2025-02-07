Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been issued an arrest warrant by Ramanpreet Kaur, Judicial Magistrate in Ludhiana, Punjab. ANI reported that the actor had been summoned to testify before the court in connection with a fraud case of INR 10 lakh. Sonu Sood did not appear in court and thereafter an arrest warrant was issued against the Fateh actor-director. As per the document acquired by ANI, the court has sent the warrant to Oshiwara Police Station in Andheri West, Mumbai. The police have been directed to arrest the actor and present him in court, and to return the warrant on or before February 10, 2025, having executed it or giving the reason for not executing it. Sonu Sood Helps Bring Back Mortal Remains of a Social Media User’s Uncle From Saudi Arabia to India; Actor’s Compassionate Act Wins Hearts.

Sonu Sood Issued Arrest Warrant by Punjab Court

“Punjab | Ludhiana's Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The summon has been issued in connection with a fraud case of Rs 10 lakh filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he alleged that he was lured to invest in fake Rijika coin. Sonu Sood was summoned to the court to testify. An arrest warrant issued after Sood did not appear in court to testify. The order reads, "Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court...", reads the post by ANI. Sonu Sood Issues Apology After Northern Railway Slams Him for Travelling on Footboard of Train (View Tweets).

Copy of Arrest Warrant Issued to Actor Sonu Sood

Punjab | Ludhiana's Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The summon has been issued in connection with a fraud case of Rs 10 lakh filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he… pic.twitter.com/XjXA2YVBw1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, released on January 10, 2025. The film has been written and directed by Sonu Sood in which he plays the lead character and Jacqueline Fernandez is the female lead.

