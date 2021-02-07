Ashton Kutcher is still one of India's favourite lover boys from Hollywood. Be it A Lot Like Love or What Happens In Vegas or the wildly famous The 70's Show, we just love to love him. But he is also a controversial actor. He says and does a few things which puts him in a spot very often. He had turned himself into a Bollywood producer for an ad and got slammed mercilessly for being racist. He does paint himself brown, so that's on him. A few years later, he turned up at a wedding event dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo from Ra.One. Did Ashton Kutcher React To Ex-Wife Demi Moore’s Cheating Allegations Calling It Illusory Truth?

Yes, you read right. This was the wedding event of Google senior VP and chief business officer Nikesh Arora and entrepreneur Ayesha Thapar back in 2014. Wearing a peacock green flashy kurta, the actor danced pretty well. Mila Kunis also attended the event. Check out the video right here...

That's all we have on the performance and trust us we searched a lot. We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan is aware of it. When we said Kutcher does say a few things which at first sound way off, we did mean his Bridgerton comment. Recently, he revealed that he thought Mila Kuni was watching porn at night, only to realise it was Netflix's new show. He is dryly funny if you ask us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).