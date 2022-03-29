Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up for Lakshya Raj Anand’s action-thriller titled Attack. The posters, promo videos, trailer and songs of the film have already left all fans excited. It is a different avatar of John that the audience would witness this time. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in January this year. But due to the rise in Omicront variant cases, the makers decided to put the theatrical release of it on hold. Attack Trailer 2: John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Upcoming Film Is Power-Packed With Thrilling Action Sequences (Watch Video).

There’s just few days left for Attack for hit the theatres. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the much-awaited film produced under the banners of JA Entertainment, AK Productions and Pen India Limited.

Cast – Attack stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. The film also features Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

Plot – The film will showcase John Abraham’s character as India’s first Super Soldier that is created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks.

Watch The Trailer Of Attack Below:

Release Date – The John Abraham starrer, written by Lakshya Raj Anand, Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, is all set to be released in theatres on April 1.

Reviews – The reviews for Attack are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you all as soon as the review of this action-thriller is out.

