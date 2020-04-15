Ayushmann Khurrana Tells Filmmakers That He Wants to Play the Role of Álvaro Morte aka The Professor from Money Heist! (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Álvaro Morte (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the brilliant actors that Bollywood is lucky to have. Be it any role, he has pulled them off effortlessly. Ayushmann has never failed to amaze the audience with his choice of roles, and looks like he has decided the role he wants to play in his next. The National Award-winning actor shared a video in which he is seen playing the Italian anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao”, a track from Netflix’s series, Money Heist. Ayushmann has not only made us go wow with his piano playing skills but also with the choice of character from the series that he would like to play. Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!

Ayushmann Khurrana has put out a message to all filmmakers, and we hope that they must have heard him. Ayushmann has stated that he wants to play the role of The Professor from Money Heist. Yes. Álvaro Morte played the character Sergio Marquina, but is popularly known as The Professor. He is the mastermind of the heist. This heist involves eight robbers, code-named after cities and led by The Professor from an external location. Looks like Ayushmann was mighty-impressed with the character and just couldn’t resist expressing his wish to play something similar in his next project.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist”. Money Heist 4 Spoiler Alert: This Viral Video From The Sets of The Spanish Series Will Make You Cry. Again!

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana Play Bella Ciao From Money Heist

I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/ZOLhCypgrU — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2020

We hope filmmakers must have heard what Ayushmann Khurrana said! And we are sure, he’ll ace it as The Professor. By the time this lockdown period ends and things get back to normal, we hope an intriguing role like this would be served to Ayushmann.