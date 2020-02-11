Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Here Comes Yet Another Remix Starring Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor

Photo Credit: Twitter

After watching the trailer of Baaghi 3, we wondered which old classic will be compromised this time to make the album catchy and we have the answer now. Shraddha Kapoor shared the first look of the song Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3. From the still, setting looks like that of a romantic song and that could be interesting because Dus Bahane, the original from the movie Dus, was a party topper. Shraddha does call it their party jam but we will only know when it gets out. Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie Channels In His Inner Wonder Woman-Here’s Proof!

Interestingly, Vishal Dadlani had ranted on Twitter last year that if any of his songs are remixed, he will take the people concerned to court. His words were, "Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures!" We thought finally somebody has spoken up against this trend but turns out, he just wanted the for himself. Fair enough! Vishal and Shekhar are one of the many composers of Baaghi 3.

We hope Dus Bahane sounds better than the original or at least like the original with enhanced music arrangements. Not too much alteration and we think we can live with that. What about you?