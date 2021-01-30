Abhimanyu Singh is one of the finest actors of the film industry and he has shown his skills not just in the Hindi film industry, but also in Tamil and Telugu film industries as well. The actor who made who got his first breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal, has left everyone amazed with his choice of films and roles. When it comes to play the baddie in films, he is undoubtedly one of the prominent faces. He has aced in negative roles and now once again we would be watching him as the antagonist in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Sooryavanshi: Abhimanyu Singh Gears Up for the Role of a Baddie in Akshay Kumar’s Cop-Drama.

The makers of Bachchan Pandey have revealed that Abhimanyu Singh will be seen in a negative role in the film that is helmed by Farhad Samji.

In fact, he will also be seen in a brutal avatar in another film of Akshay and that is Sooryavanshi. Talking about his role in the Rohit Shetty directorial, Abhimanyu had stated, “My character is brutal. Calling him a villain will be an understatement.” In the past, he was seen as a baddie in Rakta Charitra, Taish, among others. Let’s take a look at the movies in which Abhimanyu portrayed negative roles.

Rakta Charitra – Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and the latter was titled Rakht Charitra. Abhimanyu played the character Bukka Reddy, a ruthless man who enjoys raping women and also killing men in a brutal manner.

Gabbar Singh – Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film featured Abhimanyu as an politician goon named Siddhappa Naidu, who wants to become MLA of Kondaveedu.

Thalaivaa – Abhimanyu essayed the role of a don named Bhima Bhai, who is seen as Anna’s (Sathyaraj) enemy from his childhood, and later his son Vishwa’s (Thalapathy Vijay).

Mom – The crime thriller featured late actress Sridevi as Devki Sabarwal in the lead. Abhimanyu played the role of a criminal named Jagan Singh, who is one of the attackers who rapes a young girl named Aarya Sabarwal (Sajal Ali), Devki’s step-daughter.

Taish – Abhimanyu as Kuljinder “Kulli” Brar, who heads the violent criminal family of moneylenders based out in Southall London, was mighty impressive. The actor once again proved in this Bejoy Nambiar thriller drama that he can ace as an antagonist.

These are the roles in which we have seen Abhimanyu Singh as a baddie in the past. We cannot wait to see his performances in Bachchan Pandey as well as Sooryavanshi!

