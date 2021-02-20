Actors Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam took to social media on Saturday to celebrate six years of release of their film Badlapur. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan was appreciated and Varun's character, which had a dark undertone, won him accolades. 7 Years Of Gunday: Arjun Kapoor Decodes Bromance With Ranveer Singh In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film.

Varun, took to his Instagram and reposted a fan page video of the film. The actor didn't put any caption to the video but added a "heartbreaking" Emoji.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Yami Gautam's Instagram Story:

Yami Gautam's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami also posted on Instagram story remembering the film. The actress posted the film's popular track "Judaai" and wrote "6 years!" below a screen shot of the film's title in Hindi.

