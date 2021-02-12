Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan completed 11 years today (Feb 12). And on this special occasion, how could SRK not say anything? As the superstar took to his social media account and teased fans with a selfie along with a witty post. Known to be quite a wordsmith, the actor's movie milestone celebration post had two highlights, one - his look and, second - the caption. He mentioned that 'celebrating X number of years of a film on social media is more like a yearly birthday wish' these days and no more a milestone. My Name Is Khan Turns 11: Karan Johar Shares Heartfelt Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Film, Says ‘This One Will Be Cherished Forever’.

SRK shared a cool selfie that saw him in a bandana and athleisure look. It seemed he took the click amid his workout session. Not to miss, King Khan's salt and peeper look in the photo. Must say, even at the age of 55, he can give any young actor a run for their money. We really loved it how he surprised his fans with a pic on My Name is Khan's 11 years. The flick was directed by Karan Johar. Jab Tak Hai Jaan Clocks 8 Years: AR Rahman Reminisces Working with Legendary Yash Chopra and Gulzar for Shah Rukh Khan Starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it. pic.twitter.com/zJE8PkxeHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2021

It's really refreshing to see SRK's glimpse after such a long time. Workwise, the superstar was last seen in Zero. Reportedly, his next is Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about the same yet. Stay tuned!

