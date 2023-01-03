Popular singer and rapper Badshah feels that in the coming three years, the Indian non-film music will become a prominent domain and a force to recon with. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Twitter, where he shared his thought. He also shared that independent music artistes will be super big. Kya Say Song: Sukriti, Prakriti and Rapper Badshah Are Charismatic in This Soothing Track (Watch Video).

"Within the next 3 years, the Indian non-film music scene will become extremely big and a force to reckon with. The live performance industry will flourish and independent music artists will be super big. Some super efficient artist management outfits will also come into being," Badshah tweeted. Badshah started his career in 2006 and released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, which was later adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. Lucknow Super Giants Jersey for IPL 2022 Leaked? Badshah Spotted Wearing Likely LSG Team Kit During Theme Song Shooting (Watch Video).

Check The Twitter Here:

Within the next 3 years, the Indian non film music scene will become extremely big and a force to reckon with. The live performance industry will flourish and independent music artists will be super big. Some super efficient artist management outfits will also come into being. ❤️ — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 3, 2023

His music has featured in Bollywood soundtracks for films such as 2014 films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat. He is also considered one of the highest-paid artistes of India, for his songs like Genda Phool and Pagal. His debut single, DJ Waley Babu featuring Aastha Gill, was ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of the release. His work, Genda Phool and Jugnu came out to be one of the most successful numbers.

