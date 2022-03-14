Lucknow Super Giants jersey for IPL 2022 has reportedly been leaked with pictures and videos of Bollywood singer Badshah wearing the same, going viral. In these leaked pics and videos, Badshah, who was shooting LSG's theme song for IPL 2022, is seen wearing the leaked jersey which is of cyan colour with an orange pattern on the shoulders. Several patterns can also be seen on the shirt.

See Picture and Video Here:

Lucknow Super Giants' Jersey Leaked! Badshah was shooting for LSG's Anthem. pic.twitter.com/4ZLsiYh1Mi — SportsGully (@thesportsgully) March 10, 2022

Lucknow super giants new jersey🙁😕 pic.twitter.com/D9fzjmKGKb — Akash (@SaiAkas68388947) March 12, 2022

