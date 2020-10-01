While the nation is still finding it hard to come to terms with the Hathras rape case, the victim of which lost her life after a painful battle, we have a similar issue staring at us with its disturbing tale. This one coming from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur region where a college-going girl was brutally raped and left to die. Kareena Kapoor Khan has strongly reacted to the incident, sharing her horror while demanding justice for the victim. The actress took to her Instagram account to demand the abuse against women to stop. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

The 22-year-old victim was a Dalit and she was raped and brutalised. She eventually succumbed to all her injuries. As per local media's reports, her legs and spine were broken after the rape and she was sent back home in an autorickshaw in an unconscious state. The girl was declared dead, minutes after her family rushed her to the nearby hospital. The brutality of this case was severe and the victim was in immense pain throughout. She could barely speak and knew she won't survive. Hathras Gangrape: Rahul Gandhi Arrested Under Section 188, Alleges UP Police Lathicharged Him (Watch Videos).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Reaction

Balrampur rape case came in days after the Hathras rape case. The incidents against the Dalit girls in that region have been tormenting and it's time we as a society decide to bring in some change. While the accused in the Hathras rape case were identified and arrested by local police, let's hope the culprits in Balrampur case too get convicted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).