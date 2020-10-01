New Delhi, October 1: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. Cops told him he is being taken into custody under Section 188. "We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward," Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh told news agency ANI. Moments before his arrest, Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was lathi-charged by the Uttar Pradesh police personnel when he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were walking towards Hathras. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were marching on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after their convoy was stopped on its way to Hathras. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

They were to meet the family of the girl who died on Tuesday days after she was allegedly gang-raped. "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," Rahul Gandhi said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the Congress leaders' visit, the district administration in Hathras imposed Section 144, banning large gatherings. Hathras Gangrape: Were You Sleeping For Two Weeks? Priyanka Gandhi Asks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Rahul Gandhi Confronts Police on Being Arrested:

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Rahul Gandhi Pushed to the Ground:

Rahul Gandhi Alleges UP Police Lathi-Charged Him:

#WATCH Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway,on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/nhu2iJ78y8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

The Hathras administration banned the entry of all "outsiders" including media persons, in the Boolgarhi village where the 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and died later. In her statement before the magistrate, the girl said that she was raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. She died on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

