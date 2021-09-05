Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about pairing opposite his wife Jaya Bachchan for the first time in movies. "Our first film together .. 'Bansi aur Birju' .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that's 49 years ago," he wrote on Instagram. Directed by Prakash Verma, 'Bansi Aur Birju' revolves around the story of Bansi (Big B) and Birju (Jaya) who get married in their village. But the drama unfolds when the villagers find out that Bansi is a prostitute. Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Wife Jaya Bachchan With a Special Post on Her Birthday, Calls Her ‘Bhaiyu’! (View Post).

Big B also shared a black and white still from the movie, wherein he can be seen hugging Jaya. The throwback image of the couple caught netizens' attention. Reacting to the post, Big B and Jaya's daughter Shweta commented, "Love you both." Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 48th Wedding Anniversary With Jaya Bachchan By Sharing Priceless Wedding Pictures.

The couple's granddaughter Navya, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu dropped a string of heart emojis on the post. Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

