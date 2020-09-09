Fans are in for a treat on the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 53rd birthday! The makers of Bell Bottom, his upcoming spy thriller, have shared a new look of the actor and we just cannot get enough of it. Akshay’s suave look as RAW Agent in this Ranjit M Tewari directorial is mighty impressive. The makers have released a monochrome picture of Akshay Kumar, dressed in a uniform, set against the backdrop of an airplane, this new still is definitely going to take the internet by storm. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Pics From The Sets Of The Film Grabs Netizens’ Attention!

It was just a few days ago when pictures of Akshay Kumar, in a retro look and sporting thick moustache, from the sets of Bell Bottom had gone viral. Since then fans were waiting for the makers to release his look from the film official and it finally happened today! If you haven’t seen it yet, you got to check it out right away! Bell Bottom Story Revealed! Akshay Kumar's Rescue Mission Will Involve Saving Indians on Board a Hijacked Plane.

Akshay Kumar’s New Look From Bell Bottom

Set in the 1980s, this upcoming flick revolves around a hijack. Produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Jackky Bhagnani, one of the producers of Bell Bottom, he dropped a hint about this espionage thriller. He was quoted as saying, “Our film is an espionage thriller revolving around a hijack. We’ll be shooting at multiple real locations across Scotland including the airport, which is a vintage structure and blends well with the setting of our film,” reports Mirror. Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film all set to be released in April 2021.

