A few days ago, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani dropped a bomb for his fans on social media. The popular content creator posted a mushy picture with actress-model Elli AvrRam with the caption "Finally," sparking dating buzz among fans. It was followed by a couple of other posts that also hinted at the same. However, few netizens predicted that it could be a promotional stunt for his upcoming web series Ekaki. Days later, Ashish and Elli dropped a romantic music video titled "Chandaniya". The confusion surrounding this was finally addressed during an Instagram live, where Ashish also stated that he would never date a person like Elli and also shared the reason behind it. 'Chandaniya': Elli AvrRam, Ashish Chanchlani’s Music Video ‘Finally Out’.

Ashish Chanchlani Says He’d Never Date Elli AvrRam – Here’s Why

After dropping their music video "Chandaniya", Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam hosted an Instagram live where they spoke about a lot of things, including the speculations about them dating. Reacting to the same, Ashish joked that he would never date a person like Elli and also stated the reason behind it. He said, "Main Kabhi is insaan ko date nahi karne wala hoon. (Ill never date this person). He added, "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai. Kyonki Elli ke saath kaam karna, she ke much me haath dalne wala kaam hai." Ashish compared working with Elli to putting a hand inside a lion's mouth.

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Viral Instagram Post

On the other hand, Elli expressed her surprise over how their picture had gone viral. She said, "I didn't know what to say. But honestly, it was sweet to see how many people were happy for us."

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Instagram Live

Ashish Chanchlani Faces Backlash Over Joke About Dating Elli AvrRam

While Ashish Chanchlani normally doesn't find himself on the receiving end of negative comments online, his recent comment about not dating Elli AvrRam seems to have left fans disappointed. Netizens felt that Ashish was being rude and disrespectful. Others asked the YouTuber not to judge her if he doesn't wish to date her. A user wrote, "Beta usko to puch le wo karegi date ki nahi. She is too beautiful for you." Another wrote, "When you couldn't have them, you chose disrespect over grace." What Is the Age Gap Between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam? Find Out As Rumoured Lovebirds Take Social Media by Storm With Latest Posts.

Netizens Bash Ashish Chanchlani for Disrespecting Elli AvrRam

Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on Ashish Chanchlani’s upcoming series Ekaki.

