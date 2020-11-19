Swara Bhasker has always taken up challenging roles and now is all set to conquer the world with some comedy. Her series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is all set to premiere on Netflix and the makers just dropped the hilarious sneak peek into her life. The trailer revolves around the story of a girl named Bindiya Akankshi Bhatnagar and her quest to become a successful stand-up comedian. Is Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Inspired By The Marvellous Mrs Maisel? Lead Actress Swara Bhasker Sees The Comparison As a Compliment!

The trailer begins with Swara standing on a stage and taking us in a flashback. She is proposed by Varun Thakur's character in the first few seconds of the trailer and what follows is a hilarious turn of events. She backs out of the marriage to become a stand-up comedian and will she succeed is what the series is all about.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Announcing the release date of Bhhag Beanie Bhaag, Swara has earlier shared a post and said, "Breathe Beanie Breathe. There’s method Beanie’s madness! I swear. Ok maybe not. You’ll find out soon enough as you watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag.” Swara Bhasker Reveals Why She Continues to Engage With Social Media Trolls: 'Trying to Keep Public Discourse Civil and Clean'.

Apart from Swara Bhasker and Varun Thakur, the series will also have Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Girish Kulkarni among others in key roles. Ravi Patel has also co-written Bhaag Beanie Bhaag with Neel Shah. The series is produced by David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).