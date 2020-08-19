Swara Bhasker has gained a reputation as an actor as well as a social media warrior. The actress has been vocal about the most volatile topics on her Twitter handle, which has also earned her the ire of millions of people. She constantly faces criticism and abuse online, but she remains undeterred. In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress, who is promoting her upcoming web-series, Flesh, opened up about her stand and why she continues to engage with trolls tirelessly. Flesh Trailer: Swara Bhasker, Akshay Oberoi's Eros Now Series Takes a Deeper Look At the Grim World of Human Trafficking (Watch Video).

Swara said, "I feel that the virtual world is as much a public space like a road, restaurant or bus stop is and if we saw someone misbehaving in a physical public place, we call them out, even if we see them harassing someone else, right? So why should it be different in a virtual public space?" Is Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Inspired By The Marvellous Mrs Maisel? Lead Actress Swara Bhasker Sees The Comparison As a Compliment!

The actress added, "We should try and make even that civil, decent and free of abuse. It’s just that for me... standing up for myself and others and trying to keep public discourse civil and clean."

Over the past few weeks, many Bollywood celebs have called it quits with Twitter. Film director Milap Zaveri is the most recent one to leave the platform citing the aggressive negativity. Sonakshi Sinha also left the platform. Sonu Nigam deleted his Twitter years ago.

Swara said, "If I did that, I would feel that I would be abandoning a cause or a side. And I really don’t want to do that,"

The actress will be next seen playing the role of a cop in Flesh, a drama-thriller about human trafficking. "The subject is not just dramatic but also disturbing. It shows the bad and sad reality of human trafficking in our country and around the world. It’s really very sinister. It’s exciting for me because before this, I had never played a cop before, I had never done action before," she said.

