On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a slew of celebrities share glimpses from their celebrations of the festival. Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her brother Aksht's wedding festivities. In the image we see Kangana posing for a selfie with her sister Rangoli, brother Aksht and other cousins. "Happy Bhai Dooj to all," Kangana wished on Twitter. Bhai Dooj 2020 Funny Memes Trend Online: Share These Brother-Sister Banter Jokes and Bhai Duj Hilarious Posts With Your Cousins on Bhai Tika Day in Diwali

Singer Palak Muchchal took to Instagram and posted a video of her dancing along with her brother, composer Palash Muchchal. "Happy Bhai Dooj mere bhai," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wished his sister Reema Marwah. He shared a picture that shows him exchanging smiles with his brothers Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and sister Reema. Bhai Dooj 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Bhai Tika

"Love you sister," he wrote. Actor Karan Tacker requested brothers to take care of their sisters and provide them loads of gifts. "Saare bhaiyon behno ko, bhai dhooj Mubarak! Apni behno ka khayaal rakhein unhein dher saara pyaar dein aur gift lena zaroor yaad rakhein," Karan posted on Instagram. Actor Sharad Kelkar walked down memory lane and posted a picture of his and his sister from their childhood days.

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Bha Dooj:

Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Sharad Kelkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

Kangana Ranaut

Karan Tacker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

"Happy Bhai Dooj Di and thank you for being there for me all these years. You have always been the pillar of strength for me. Happy Bhai Dooj to all the sisters out there," Sharad shared. He posted another image of him touching the feet of his sister.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).