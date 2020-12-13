Aanand L Rai is a popular filmmaker and producer of Hindi Cinema. Strangers, Thodi Life Thoda Magic, Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and Zero are the films helmed by him. He is currently directing Atrangi Re that stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. And the latest announcement is that Aanand L Rai would be helming a biopic on Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Viswanathan Anand Birthday Special: Quick Facts About India’s First Chess Grandmaster.

Viswanathan Anand, a former world chess champion, became the first grandmaster from India in 1988. The 51-year-old, a five-time world chess champion, is one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800. And now movie buffs would be thrilled to know that his real life would be seen in reel and that too made by one of the finest filmmakers in the industry. Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film Atrangi Re to Resume in October 2020.

It has not been confirmed that who will be roped in to play the titular role. The film will be bankrolled by Mahaveer Jain and Aanand L Rai under the banners of Sundial Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, respectively. The makers are yet to share the details of the cast, technical crew, shooting schedule and the release plans.

