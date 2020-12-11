India’s first Chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand celebrates his 51st birthday on December 11, 2020 (Friday). Anand is a five-time world chess champion and one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800. He first achieved the feat in 2006 becoming only the fourth chess player to do it at that time and create history. Anand became a chess grandmaster at the age of 18 in 1988. At his young age, Anand was quite popular for his rapid playing speed and was nicknamed ‘lightning kid’. He is considered among the greatest chess players of this generation and the best rapid chess player. As he celebrates his 51st birthday, take a look at some quick and lesser-known facts about him. Viswanathan Anand Anand to Launch Academy to Train Youngsters

Born in 1969, Anand was introduced to chess by his mother who was a chess freak and played chess with Anand since he was six. Anand learnt the trades of the chess game in the Philippines where the family had moved when he was a kid. He burst into the limelight after winning the Asian Junior Championship at the age of 14. A year later he went to achieve the title of International Master and was then the youngest Indian to achieve the title. In 1987, Anand became the first Indian to win the World Junior Chess Championship and then India’s first chess Grandmaster a year later. Anand is credited for mapping India’s path in chess. Take a look at some facts about him.

Viswanathan Anand was born on December 11, 1969, to Krishnamurthy Viswanathan and Sushila at Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu

Anand had won the Chess Oscar a record six times in 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008 making him the third-most Oscar-winning chess player

Viswanathan Anand was the first sportsperson to be honoured with Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards

Anand has a planet 4538 Vishyanand named after him in the universe

Viswanathan Anand at the age of 18 was India’s first chess grandmaster

At 15, Viswanathan Anand became the youngest Indian to win the World Junior Chess Championship

Viswanathan Anand is the first Indian to win the world junior chess championship and the FIDE World Chess Championship

Anand is the first recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India highest sporting honour. He was awarded in 1991-1992

Anand is also the first sportsperson to be bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan award, India’s second-highest civilian award

Viswanathan Anand paved the way for India’s dominance and bright future in chess. He was part of the Indian team that scripted history by winning gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad earlier this year. The chess Olympiad was held virtually this year due to coronavirus pandemic and India were declared the joint winners alongside hosts Russia. The five-time world champion also recently announced his decision to launch a chess academy where he will train youngsters.

