Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Believes Margot Robbie Is an Extremely Committed Actor, Says ‘In Many People’s Mind, Harley Quinn Is Margot’

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Director Cathy Yan says actress-producer Margot Robbie is really smart, wonderful, and extremely committed. Yan worked with Robbie on Birds Of Prey. In the DC Comics adaptation, Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn along with her gang Mary Elizabeth Winstead's huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Rosie Perez's detective Renee Montoya. "Margot's really smart, really wonderful, extremely committed. She took the character and just ran with it so well that she is, I think, in many people's minds "Harley" and "Harley" is Margot. For that reason and many others it was so interesting to see her further develop the character and to work with her on that," Yan said.

"As a producer, she really believed in me and was a strong proponent of my work. I think that we have similar taste in many ways. She's such a hard worker, a thoughtful person and very fair, and just lovely. It all starts from the top down, and how accessible and lovely and relatable and nice she is really allowed for the whole shoot to feel that way, too," she added. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on February 7.

Talking about the film, Yan said: "It's a story that is told entirely from Harley's point of view. That means that it jumps around, but it all makes sense at the end, because that's how Harley's brain works. The story is funny. It's subversive. It's a really wild ride about Harley coming to terms with who she is without The Joker, and along the way she meets this kid, Cassandra Cain, and all these strong women- Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya-who have their own, similar journeys to go on. And they ultimately come together to defend Cass from a villain, a mob boss named Roman Sionis."