Shahid Kapoor's last OTT release Farzi impressed the audiences as well as critics. Now today (April 12), the actor surprised his fans by dropping the first look poster of his upcoming actioner Bloody Daddy and internet can't keep calm. The picture shared sees Shahid in a bloodstained suit looking straight into the cam. Having said that, Bloody Daddy is helmed by populat filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai among others. Bloody Daddy: First Look Poster of Shahid Kapoor From Ali Abbas Zafar's Film Out! Teaser to Drop Soon, Promises the Actor (View Pic).

Earlier, as per few reports, Bloody Daddy was supposed to release directly on OTT platforms namely Netflix or Voot, but after Jio Studios took over the film, the release strategy is unsure till the teaser is out. The movie might also be eyeing a theatrical release. Bloody Daddy is reportedly an adaptation of a French film called Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) starring Tomer Sisley, which was remade in Tamil with Kamal Haasan as Thoongavanam. Farzi Season 1 Review: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are Fantastic in Raj-DK's Hugely Entertaining Amazon Prime Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about the plot of the film, Shahid Kapoor-starrer will reportedly see the actor playing a loving dad, who will do anything and everything to save his child from the mafia. The female lead and other cast of the flick is yet to be announced, however, the teaser of Bloody Daddy is coming 'soon'. So, are you excited?

