Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy', on Wednesday, announced that the Shahid Kapoor starrer film will be having a direct OTT release.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai.

The makers of 'Bloody Daddy' unveiled their film's teaser at the event, showcasing the 'Jersey' actor in a killer avatar.

Talking about the film Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business said, "We have taken a really big special film, with a very big actor, a very big director, spent lots and lots of money on it and we are going to do an OTT release."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

Shahid, on the other hand, shared his experience of working with the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director and said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The 'Kabir Singh' actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast.

He said, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast."

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Shahid unveiled the first look poster of his film which he captioned, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon."

As per several reports, 'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 this year. (ANI)

