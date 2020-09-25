The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday brought Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi to its office here from his home for questioning in drugs case linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. In the morning, a team of NCB officials went to Ravi's residence in suburban Versova. While leaving his residence, NCB team members took Ravi along with them in their vehicle and left for their office in South Mumbai. Bollywood Drug Case: WhatsApp Issues Clarification After Investigation Agencies Retrieve Chats

The official maintained the executive producer was being taken for questioning in connection with the case related to alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. The NCB had raided Ravi's residence on Thursday, but did not find him at home. He was then asked to appear before the NCB probe team on Friday, the official said. This morning Ravi, who was out of town, reached home from where he was taken to the agency office by an NCB team led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash also appeared before the NCB on Friday to record her statement in the drugs case.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier. The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood personalities, including leading actors, to "join the probe". Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.