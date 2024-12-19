Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has finally addressed the viral dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Jawan, which many interpreted as a subtle dig at him. Wankhede, who headed the team responsible for the controversial arrest of SRK's son Aryan Khan in 2021 over drug charges, had remained silent until now. The dialogue "bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar," packed with Shah Rukh’s trademark intensity, had sparked widespread discussion, with fans speculating its intent. Jawan: Fans Cheer As Shah Rukh Khan Says Viral ‘Beta–Baap’ Dialogue During Film’s Trailer Screening Event at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (Watch Video).

Sameer Wankhede Slams SRK's Viral 'Jawan' Dialogue

On The Gaurav Thakur Show podcast, Sameer Wankhede was questioned about Shah Rukh Khan’s "bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar" (Before touching my son, talk to the father), which many interpreted as a veiled reference to him. The former NCB official, however, chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter, refusing to engage with the controversy. Wankhede called the dialogue "cheap" and "third-rate' and stated that he has no intention of giving unnecessary publicity to anyone involved in the issue. Jawan Trailer: Netizens Link Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Pehle’ Dialogue To Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Case (View Posts).

Watch Sameer Wankhede's Full Interview Below:

“This dialogue which you mentioned, words like ‘baap’ and ‘beta’ sound very cheap and third-rate according to me. In Indian culture we do not use these words. I cannot be expected to go down to that level and respond to them)!" he added," Wankhede said in the interview.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Dialogue From 'Jawan':

For those unaware, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in 2021 on drug-related charges. Aryan was later granted bail. Following the arrest, Wankhede faced allegations of corruption from the CBI, accusing him of demanding a bribe from the family of a fellow passenger on the cruise ship. In a new chapter for his career, Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix project, slated for release in 2025.

