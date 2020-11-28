The first trailer for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 dropped on the internet today. The movie is director and Varun's father, David Dhawan's 45th film - a remake of his hit '90s film by the same name featuring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. At the time of writing this, the new trailer had over 6.8 million views on YouTube, but the likes and dislikes are hidden. The Justice for SSR army is at it again and demanding a boycott on the film, as they've done with every film that released after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Recreate the Goofy Magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor Starrer in Their Own Style (Watch Video).

The Twitter users are throwing abuses at the cast and crew of the film online. Of course, the nepotism tag is working against Varun and Sara, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The number of tweets against the movie is so high in number that #BoycottCoolieNo1 is a top trend in the Indian region on the micro-blogging site. Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Pick Coordinated Ensembles for 'Coolie No. 1' Promotions.

The movie's release was delayed amid the pandemic, and now it will stream directly on Amazon Prime. So, there's a good chance that the film has earned all the money that it wanted to already and a call for boycott won't change anything. See some of the reactions from angry people below.

This Tweet Shows How #BoycottCoolieNo1 Is Trending On Top

Nation Wants To Update?

HOW Is the Josh! Put your All effort & Ask CBI team to Give Update! Faith in your self and Ask for Justice! Whole Nation Is Asking For Justice! Be United And Ask for Justice! WARRIORS 4 SSR WILL NEVER TAKE A U-TURN!!!! Nation Want to Update COPY & Paste#BoycottCoolieno1 pic.twitter.com/bYzTY2ceuK — Er.Saurav Singh 3.4.5K (@SauravS91139716) November 28, 2020

Intro Of Bollywood

Intro of bullyweed 📍 They insulted strugglers. 📍 They ignored real talent. 📍 They promoted western culture. 📍 They supported nipo kids with 0 talent. 📍 They blamed innocent people to spoil their career. Then they expect audience for so called movies. So #BoycottCoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/e7IRR4CeQO — Fatima zahra🦋Justice for SSR 🦋 (@FatimaZ53524989) November 28, 2020

Overacting

And the best award for overacting goes to @Varun_dvn . He beats @beingsalmankhan in terms of overacting #BoycottCoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/vRR5nXd6HU — 🇬🇧 Techdsh818 (@techdsh818) November 28, 2020

Time Waste

Don't waste your precious money & time !!! #BoycottCoolieNo1 — Arijit Singh (@ArijitOfficiall) November 28, 2020

Nepotism No 1

A Planned Trend Activity

🚫🚫 Tonight Trend Activity 🚫🚫 It's important to boycott till Sushant Get complete justice. NO MOVIE END NEPOTISM Send a strong message. TAGLINE - #BoycottCoolieno1 Use Single Tagline Until that ! RT and Share ! COPY PASTE each one of you. pic.twitter.com/dGzsWPdevk — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@lostsoul_apu) November 28, 2020

Watch The Trailer For Coolie No 1 Here:

Coolie No 1 also stars Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in key roles. The movie has also remade the hit songs, "Husn Hai Suhana" and "Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha" from the original movie. The movie will start streaming on Prime from December 25.

