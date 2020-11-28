The official trailer of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is finally out. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers of the flick ditched the theatrical release and instead went the digital route. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas, that is, December 25, 2020. Coming back to the trailer, it does appeal, thanks to Varun's crazy antics and Sara's glamorous avatar. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is said to be an inspired version from Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's original movie from 1995 with the same name. Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati: Here Are The 9 Films All Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video!

The trailer of the film starts with Paresh Rawal looking out for the richest man with an aim to get his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) married. He then meets Varun, a rich son of a wealthy father. Later on, we see Varun winning over Sara with some typical Bollywood songs and more. However, the twist in the tale comes in when Paresh Rawal runs into Varun as a coolie at a station. So, is Varun fooling one and all by being a richie or there's some other secret? Coolie No 1: David Dhawan's 45th Film Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan To Release Trailer on THIS Date (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Frankly, neither are we impressed nor we disliked the trailer as this is exactly what we expected out of David Dhawan. The use of old songs to add spice to the new version of the film, just makes it a fun watch. All in all, Varun is someone to look out for in this one. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Jaffery. Stay tuned!

