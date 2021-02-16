Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, the actor tweeted a slew of pictures from the set on Tuesday while sharing the news. In the images, the star is seen posing with co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerjee. Blind: Sonam Kapoor Wraps Up The Shoot Of Her Upcoming Crime-Thriller

"And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," he wrote on Twitter with the images.

Check Out Nagarjuna's Tweet Below:

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Brahmastra also has Amitabh Bachchan in the cast and is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled for release in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

