All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen recently revealed a health scare that saw him battling a small malignant tumour in his kidney. The discovery, though unsettling, turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the cancer has now been successfully removed. Taking to Instagram, Shaunak shared his journey, posting pictures from his hospital stay, including a snapshot of him lying in the hospital bed. The award-winning director expressed his relief and shared how this experience has shaped his outlook on life and health. Cannes 2022: Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes Wins Best Documentary Trophy at the 75th Film Festival.

He wrote, "Bit of an absurd update. October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: a routine scan revealed a small malignant tumor in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue. No kidney-related symptoms, no hereditary history, no big history of drinking/smoking. Urgent surgery was advised. On the 26th December I had a partial nephrectomy, i.e. a part of my kidney was removed. (it was converted from robotic to an open surgery midway, so there's a dramatic Cronenbergian gash in the belly.) It was successful, the cancer is out of me. The accidental discovery was a blessing in disguise, it was caught very early at a low-grade stage. Recovering since and regaining strength. (Never had a better excuse for all acquaintances complaining about my going awol in recent months - my pujo, diwali, christmas, new years were all in a hospital room. And here's some blurry bad photos of friends who made it all tolerable, alongside the excellent surgeons.)

(P.s - the masked men in picture 1 are the protagonists of All That Breathes. )". He also shared moments with friends who visited him during his recovery, including Mira Nair and actress Tillotama Shome. All That Breathes OTT Release: Here's How You Can Watch Shaunak Sen's Oscar 2023 Nominated Documentary Online on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘All That Breathes’ Director Shaunak Sen Opens Up About Health Scare

About All That Breathes

All That Breathes (2022), directed by Shaunak Sen, tells the story of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and care for injured birds in India.

