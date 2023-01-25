Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's directorial All That Breathes has made it to the 95th Oscar Awards after it got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary has nominated alongside films such as All That Beauty And Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny. Oscars 2023 Nominees: India’s The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes Score Nominations in Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature Film Respectively.

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite. India at Oscars 2023: RRR, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers Earn Nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short film last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit M3GAN, announced the nominees.

