Actor Viraf Patell has initiated an interactive project to raise funds for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and he has roped in industry friends including Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh and Naakul Mehta to participate. "I am so glad that some of us, who are in a position to help, will be able to actually impact lives from the safety and the comfort of our homes.

I am really looking forward to making it a fun, memorable and a paisa vasool chat for all those kind souls who are donating their hard-earned money to Covid relief," said Boman, about Patell's initiative, called "Chat For Good", which is a platform that lets common people have a video interaction with celebrities.

The contribution from the participants will go towards helping migrant labourers, children, sex workers and wildlife via six credible NGOs. "I read somewhere that the suffering is endless. With our initiative, I hope that we can prove that human kindness knows no limit either. Some of us have enough while some of us are struggling in unseen ways. ‘Chat For Good' aims to bridge between those who can help and those who need help."

