The streaming horror film Chhorii 2, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, is all set to stream on April 11. The film is a follow-up to the 2021 movie Chhorii and sees the actress reprising Sakshi. The sequel promises to push the boundaries of supernatural horror, fear, and suspense with a riveting tale of a mother’s battle against paranormal forces and societal evils. ‘Chhorii 2’: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Terrifying Poster Hints at Dark Twists in the Upcoming Horror Sequel (View Pics).

It is directed by Vishal Furia and also stars Soha Ali Khan, who joins the franchise in a pivotal role along with Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

Talking about the film, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement: "The success of Chhorii reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere."

He further mentioned: "The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi, and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga." Chhorii Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuchha and Mita Vasisht Are Both Too Good in This Chilling Tale With Some Creepy Surprises!

Watch 'Chhorii 2' Teaser:

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, said: "With Chhorii, we introduced audiences to a story that was deeply intriguing yet emotionally powerful. The film struck a perfect chord with cinephiles of the horror genre, blending fear with folklore in a way that felt fresh and authentic. With Chhorii 2, we are taking that creative vision further, crafting a sequel of the well-acclaimed franchise that is darker, more intense, and replete with more twists and turns."

"At Prime Video, we are committed to broadening our horizon of storytelling, and horror has been an incredibly exciting space for us in this direction. It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series, and Psych to deliver a film that will set a new benchmark and push the cinematic envelope further," he added.

Produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane, Chhorii 2 is set to stream on Prime Video from April 11.

