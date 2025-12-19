Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's legal representative has claimed that there was no Income Tax raid at her and husband Raj Kundra’s house in Mumbai. Media reports on Thursday (December 18) stated that the couple’s house was raided by officials of the IT department. The actress’ legal representative Prashant Patil said in a statement, “On behalf of my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra I can confirm that there is no Income Tax “Raid" of whatsoever nature against my client. There is a routine verification by the income tax officials pertaining to follow up with my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra”. Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian Bengaluru Faces Trouble As FIR Filed Against Restaurant at Cubbon Park Police Station for Alleged Rule Violation; Actress Calls Allegations ‘Baseless’.

“Whomsoever has mischievously claimed in public domain that these developments have anything to do with the alleged Economic Offence Wing case shall face legal consequences before the appropriate court of law. At the cost of repetition my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra states that there is no income tax ‘RAID’ at her place”, he added.

Prior to this, the actress had categorically denied “the baseless and motivated allegations” about the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police invoking Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against her and her husband, Raj Kundra. INR 60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Records Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband’s Statements in Fraud Case, Raj Kundra Claims Business Faced Financial Loss Due to Demonetisation.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a long note quashing the allegations. She wrote, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice”.

INR 60 Crore Fraud Case Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The INR 60 crore fraud and cheating case involving Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra was registered by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing following a complaint by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari. The complainant alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested approximately INR 60 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to the couple, based on assurances of returns and repayment.

As per the FIR, the funds were allegedly diverted and not returned despite repeated demands, leading to charges. The couple has denied criminal intent and stated that the dispute is civil in nature, linked to a business failure and insolvency proceedings of the company.

During related proceedings, the Bombay High Court issued directions concerning travel restrictions. The investigation is ongoing, and no conviction has been recorded.

