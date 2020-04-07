Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan to Pay an Ode to Veteran Star Mithun Chakraborty by Mimicking the Actor’s Speech and Pelvic Moves?

Varun Dhawan, Mithun Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Insta)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together for the first time ever on the silverscreen in their upcoming film Coolie No 1. The movie is an official remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in key roles. It was on March 17, when Varun had announced that the dubbing of his forthcoming comedy is completed and how. And now, going by the latest update surrounding the flick seems like the young star is all set to wear Mithun Chakraborty's shoes. Yes, that's correct. Varun Dhawan Just Finished Dubbing for Coolie No 1, But The Still Behind Him Featuring Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Attention (View Pic).

As going by a report on Mumbai Mirror, Varun will be seen paying an ode to veteran actor, Mithun Chakraborty in Coolie No. 1. Further, the report states that as Govinda's 'tapori' slang was the USP of the original Coolie No. 1, in the new one, Varun will be seen as a die-hard fan of Mithun Da. He will be seen mimicking the senior actor's speech and mannerisms, and pelvic movements. This sounds cool. Coolie No 1: Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Other Bollywod Stars Spotted At The Film’s Wrap-Up Party (View Pics)

Earlier, during a live interaction with fans on Instagram, when the actor was quizzed about the trailer release of Coolie No. 1. Varun was quite unsure about it, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak. The trailer of the film was supposed to hit the web on April 2. Also, as per reports, the call to release the flick on May 1, 2020, will be taken only after the current situation gets normal. Many movies has been postponed due to the pandemic and seem like Coolie No. 1 can also face the same. Stay tuned!