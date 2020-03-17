Varun Dhawan Just Finished Dubbing for Coolie No 1, But The Still Behind Him Featuring Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Attention (View Pic)

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

David Dhawan's 1995 hit Coolie No 1 with Govinda gets a reboot and this time it is his Varun Dhawan stepping in the shoes of the protagonist. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and the team wrapped up the shoot earlier on March 1. Now Varun Dhawan shared his pic from the studio as he announced that he is done dubbing for the film as we can see a still in the background clearly. Varun took it to twitter and wrote 'Finished dubbing for #coolieno1 #comedyismedicine'. The Dishoom actor had a glowing smile on his face and this shows that the post-production part of the film is almost over now. Coolie No 1: Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Other Bollywod Stars Spotted At The Film’s Wrap-Up Party (View Pics)

The still from the film in the background showcased Sara Ali Khan holding Varun's hand and the duo standing with four more people surely hints at the situational comedy of this David Dhawan movie. Well, it is Sara Ali Khan that draws our attention in a yellow salwar suit standing next to Varun Dhawan and we can't wait to see the duo's fresh chemistry on the screen for the very first time. The final part of the film's post-production is completed and the film is ready for a theatrical release. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics)

Varun Dhawan Is Done Dubbing For Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1. We also cant wait to see the duo dancing on the 90’s hit songs like Ishq hai suhana and Tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon. The makers of the film haven't made any announcement to push the film's release date so far amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Recently Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi release date are postponed due to COVID-19 epidemic. Will Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 will shift their release date too?