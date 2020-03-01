Coolie No 1: Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Other Bollywod Stars Spotted At The Film’s Wrap-Up Party (View Pics)

The upcoming movie Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is all set to be released on Labour Day, which is on May 1, 2020. This film brings together another refreshing jodi – Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. So it’s a wrap for Coolie No 1! The makers hosted a wrap-up party in Bandra, Mumbai for which besides the film’s cast, there were many other Bollywood celebs who were seen in attendance. And the one guest who amazed netizens with his appearance for the event was Akshay Kumar. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan to Recreate Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s Iconic Dance Number ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’?
Fans are wondering what Akshay Kumar is doing at the wrap-up bash of Coolie No 1. Speculations have started already that the Khiladi might be teaming up with the Dhawans on some project. Well, there’s no confirmation. Besides Akshay, the other stars who were seen at the wrap-up party of Coolie No 1 included Karisma Kapoor (she was paired opposite Govinda in the 1995 film), Alaya F, Vikas Bahl, Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Milap Zaveri, Rohit Dhawan, and many others. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Escapes Unhurt after a Car Stunt Goes Wrong in Pune.
This new outing is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. It starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Coolie No 1, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan.