Coronavirus Effect: Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai May Not Release on Eid 2020 - Read Details

Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus Pandemic has disrupted the entire economy and nations are struggling to think of ways that would curb the recession that's bound to follow next. While India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown period and we are unaware of if and whether it will be extended, the entertainment industry is probably awaiting a positive announcement. With the shooting of film, TV shows and web series being shut, many production houses are eyeing for new release dates and Salman Khan's next with Prabhudeva could be one among them.

Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to hit the screens on May 23, 2020. Considering this would be Salman's big Eid release, the excitement for the same was already touching sky. However, if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to believe, chances are pretty rife that the film will not release as per its original schedule.

"The shoot was supposed to get over earlier. But the Thailand schedule had to be cancelled, again due to the Coronavirus scare. It was then shifted to Mumbai. Finally, only 8-10 days of shoot remained. This included patchwork and a song featuring the lead actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The target was to wrap up the filming by month-end. The unit was strictly following all safety guidelines and using sanitizers. Sadly, a decision was taken on March 16 that no film shoot shall take place from March 19. Then, on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a lockdown until April 14. As a result, things went for a toss," said a source close to the project to the web portal.

The film is also struggling with its post-production work and VFX department since the studios were asked to shut down. "Even if lockdown is lifted and the team resumes work, it’ll be a challenge for them to finish everything in less than 40 days since Eid falls on May 23. Hence, with a heavy heart, we have to come to terms with the fact that the film won’t be able to release on the said date," elaborated the source further. Salman Khan Deposits Money in Bank Accounts of the Entire Radhe Crew as Part of His COVID-19 Charity Work.

While the filmmakers haven't thought of any new dates, a trade source insists on how Sooryavanshi and '83 will be allowed to release first. "Films like Sooryavanshi and ’83 were to release on March 24 and April 10 respectively. So most probably these films will release first and only then Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres," the trade source added.